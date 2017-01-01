'Double-header' set of snowstorms headed for Grand Forks

Greg Gust, a warning coordination meteorologist with the weather service, predicted Sunday afternoon that about 3-4 inches of snow would hit Grand Forks between Sunday evening and Monday morning, but that a second system would drop an additional 6-8 inches on the city between late Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for the latter snowstorm, which meteorologists say could escalate into a blizzard. Conditions could include winds of 25 mph to more than 35 mph with "bitter cold temperatures and extreme wind chills," according to a release from weather service meteorologists.