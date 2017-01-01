Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    'Double-header' set of snowstorms headed for Grand Forks

    By Sam Easter Today at 5:28 p.m.
    Derick Bernier shovels the snow Monday in front of his business on University Avenue in Grand Forks after a storm system started fast and furious on the evening of Dec. 5 (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)

    The National Weather Service is forecasting a "double-header" of snowstorms set to roll through the Red River Valley by Tuesday evening, leaving as much as a foot of snow in its wake and potentially growing into a blizzard.

    Greg Gust, a warning coordination meteorologist with the weather service, predicted Sunday afternoon that about 3-4 inches of snow would hit Grand Forks between Sunday evening and Monday morning, but that a second system would drop an additional 6-8 inches on the city between late Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

    The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for the latter snowstorm, which meteorologists say could escalate into a blizzard. Conditions could include winds of 25 mph to more than 35 mph with "bitter cold temperatures and extreme wind chills," according to a release from weather service meteorologists.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalWeatherGrand Forksgreg gustNational Weather Service
    Sam Easter

    Sam Easter is a City Government reporter for the Grand Forks Herald. You can reach him with story tips, comments and ideas at 701-330-3441.

    seaster@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1108
    Advertisement