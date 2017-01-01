Search
    'She was ready': Altru's first baby of 2017 takes family by surprise

    By Sam Easter Today at 3:21 p.m.
    Chevya Eagle Louse holds her newborn daughter, Mary Jane Torrez, 13 hours after she was born in the first minutes of New Year's Day 2017. Mary Jane was the first baby born at Altru Hospital in the New Year. (Herald Photo/Sam Easter)1 / 3
    Mary Jane Torrez, the first baby born at Altru Hospital in 2017, sleeps in mother Chevya Eagle Louse's arms on New Year's Day afternoon. (Herald Photo/Sam Easter)2 / 3
    The door to Chevya Eagle Louse's room is deocrated in honor of Mary Jane Torrez, her second child and the first baby born at Altru Hospital in 2017. (Herald photo/Sam Easter)3 / 3

    Mary Jane Torrez is 6 pounds, 15 ounces and weeks earlier than her parents expected.

    Mary Jane was the first baby born at Altru Hospital in 2017, delivered by cesarian-section at 12:17 a.m. on Jan. 1. But her family thought they'd have weeks more time before she arrived.

    "We were at Wal-Mart, and I was fine sitting down," said Chevya Eagle Louse, a Grand Forks resident and Mary Jane's mother. "But when I stood up, it was more pressure, more pressure."

    It was the evening of Dec. 31. Eagle Louse called her aunt, who said it would probably be a good idea to stop by the hospital to chat with a doctor. By 10:30, hospital staff told her that it was time for her C-section—which Eagle Louse didn't expect to have until Jan. 20.

    It's the second baby in the family for Eagle Louse, a stockroom worker at Gordman's and her husband, Michael Torrez, a construction worker. Their first, Mazie Torrez, is about 18 months old.

    On New Year's Day afternoon, Mary Jane, 20 inches, was propped in her mother's lap, sleeping peacefully while her father ran a quick errand at Wal-Mart. She was wrapped in swaddling blankets, with just a soft face and a thick head of black hair poking out the top. Not too far away sat a package of gifts donated by the community and given away by the hospital for the year’s first baby, from sparkling grape juice to onesies to diapers.

    "Just, I didn't think that she was going to come so quickly," Eagle Louse said. "She was ready, you know?"

    Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown, an obstetrician at Altru, was Eagle Louse's doctor.

    "It's fun to be on call New Year's Eve, because then you get to bring in the last baby and the first baby," Brown said. "It starts the year off right, on a positive note—on a growth note."

    Sam Easter

    Sam Easter is a City Government reporter for the Grand Forks Herald. You can reach him with story tips, comments and ideas at 701-330-3441.

    seaster@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1108
