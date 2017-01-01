"We were at Wal-Mart, and I was fine sitting down," said Chevya Eagle Louse, a Grand Forks resident and Mary Jane's mother. "But when I stood up, it was more pressure, more pressure."

It was the evening of Dec. 31. Eagle Louse called her aunt, who said it would probably be a good idea to stop by the hospital to chat with a doctor. By 10:30, hospital staff told her that it was time for her C-section—which Eagle Louse didn't expect to have until Jan. 20.

It's the second baby in the family for Eagle Louse, a stockroom worker at Gordman's and her husband, Michael Torrez, a construction worker. Their first, Mazie Torrez, is about 18 months old.

On New Year's Day afternoon, Mary Jane, 20 inches, was propped in her mother's lap, sleeping peacefully while her father ran a quick errand at Wal-Mart. She was wrapped in swaddling blankets, with just a soft face and a thick head of black hair poking out the top. Not too far away sat a package of gifts donated by the community and given away by the hospital for the year’s first baby, from sparkling grape juice to onesies to diapers.

"Just, I didn't think that she was going to come so quickly," Eagle Louse said. "She was ready, you know?"

Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown, an obstetrician at Altru, was Eagle Louse's doctor.

"It's fun to be on call New Year's Eve, because then you get to bring in the last baby and the first baby," Brown said. "It starts the year off right, on a positive note—on a growth note."