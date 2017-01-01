Hollywood sign once again changed to ‘Hollyweed’

Perhaps celebrating the first year in which marijuana will be completely legal in California, the stunt wasn't the first time the sign has read that way. On New Year's Day, 1976, the day marijuana was decriminalized in the state, Hollywood resident Daniel N. Finegood was the first to have the idea that the sign could also celebrate pot.

CBS LA said the incident is being investigated as misdemeanor trespassing, and that there is security footage.

Ever-increasing security has made it extremely difficult to access the sign. In recent years it has read "Save the Peak" and "Go UCLA," after earlier decades saw variations such as "Ollywood" for Oliver North and the Iran Contra hearings and "Holywood," an approved alteration for the Pope's visit in 1987.

Though marijuana was legalized in the state on the November ballot, residents will have to wait until shops are licensed after Jan. 1, 2018 to be able to walk in and buy weed without a medical card. In the meantime, Californians are free to use, possess and share cannabis.