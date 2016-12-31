Williston jewelry maker lands Golden Globes gift bag gig

Sathe admits with four children she doesn't have much time to watch television, though she may make time for the Golden Globes on Jan 8.

She was recently notified her jewelry was selected to be included in the "swag bags" given to the A-list stars attending the awards ceremony — giving each celebrity a little piece of Williston.

"People didn't have to tell me to dream bigger," she said, calmly stringing natural pearls with finished pieces hung beside her.

Sathe suffers from multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia, which drew her to the believed healing properties of semi-precious stones, though she found difficulty locating what she was looking for. She often found cheap imitations or jewelry that exceeded her price range.

Her solution was to simply begin making her own, last fall.

Satisfied that she could finally wear the jewelry she had envisioned, she thought she had met her goal — for a time. Women in the community soon took notice and inquired where they could buy similar items. It was all the encouragement she needed to expand her hobby.

Aunt Kitty Designs was born — a name that came from her nephew, who couldn't pronounce Aunt Kristin.

Her online sales were slow-moving at first, but her jewelry soon caught the eye of the Artisan Group, an entertainment marketing organization that sources handcrafted goods to be used for television and celebrity award ceremonies.

Business has picked up, but not enough to sacrifice the handmade element.

"There are many times I redo something if I don't think it's perfect," she said. "I'm always learning as I go. I'd like to grow where I can hire people, but I want everything to be handmade." Many of the designs Sathe produces are one of a kind.

She gestured to an intricate, red necklace, "Like this one, it took me three weeks to make. I don't think I'll ever do that again."

Other than the exposure having her craftsmanship on the wrists of celebrities, she's content in the calm of her basement.

"Sometimes I wake up from a dream and I come down here to work," she said, her bright personality never wavering. "I pull inspiration from everywhere. It keeps my mind off of the MS and fibromyalgia."

Her therapeutic hobby continues to grow, and with the Golden Globes in the near future, her marker of success would be to have her jewelry adorn Reese Witherspoon.

"That would be my all-time dream," she said.