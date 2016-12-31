Arctic air to bring subzero temps plus snow

But while residents can count on the cold, it's hard to say where the snow is going to fall. Amanda Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, said there's going to be plenty of snow falling somewhere—but models don't show where in eastern North Dakota or northwest Minnesota that snow will hit the hardest.

"It's pretty safe to say that somebody will get in that 6-to-10-inch range, but we're still trying to get nailed down as to where," she said. Snow is expected to begin falling as soon as late Sunday evening, with the thickest falling Monday afternoon and Monday evening before tapering off early Tuesday morning.

"The best thing is to keep updated with the latest forecasts through today and tomorrow, as we get closer to this monday snow event," Lee said, advising area residents to plan ahead for the cold.

The snowfall blows through the area as arctic air moves south over the Grand Forks region, Lee said, and after the snow passes, things get chilly. A high on Monday of 15 degrees becomes a high of 4 degrees on Tuesday, and as temps continue to tumble, wind chills are likely to be negative 25 degrees or colder on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

"It's slightly out of the ordinary, but it's something we usually see every winter," Lee said.