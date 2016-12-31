Search
    National Weather Service: Snow, ‘bitter cold’ on its way early next week

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 1:05 p.m.
    The National Weather Service forecast calls for possibly heavy snow and bitter cold returning to the region early next week. National Weather Service / Special to The Forum

    FARGO -- It might be a holiday weekend, but hazardous wintry weather isn’t taking a New Year’s break.

    The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday, Dec. 31, afternoon that snow and “bitter cold” is on its way back into the region.

    A map of expected snowfall shows the heaviest accumulations in the Fosston and Bemidji areas in Minnesota, where 8 to 12 inches could fall. A wider area stretching from Mayville, Grand Forks and Fargo in North Dakota to Detroit Lakes, Crookston and Park Rapids in Minnesota could see 6 to 8 inches of snow, while lesser amounts of 3 to 4 inches or 1 to 2 inches were forecast for northern parts of the states.

    The forecast calls for light snow New Year’s Eve night, especially in northern counties, and mild conditions on New Year’s Day before light to moderate snow starts on Monday, Jan. 2, and ramps up to heavier snow later in the day into Tuesday.

    Blowing and drifting snow are expected Tuesday, followed by “bitter cold” temperatures lasting into mid-January.

    Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson has been a reporter for The Forum since 2012 and previously wrote for the Grand Forks Herald.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
