Shortly before 8 p.m., the Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Department, Moorhead Fire Department and FM Ambulance responded to a call of a snowmobile driver able to see a bone sticking out of his leg after rolling down a hill in an open field near 6701 1st St. N., in Oakport Township.

Sgt. Clint Stephenson with the Moorhead Police Department said the Moorhead man was out riding alone when the rollover occurred. The driver first called his family who were at the scene when emergency crew arrived.

The man was placed in a gurney that emergency crews pulled up the hill using a rope after treating him with pain medication for the compound fracture to his right leg. A small patch of blood was left behind in the snow as crews transported the man from a rescue suburban to the ambulance and later to a local hospital.

Stephenson doesn't suspect any alcohol to be involved and said it was "just an unfortunate accident."

He added that his department doesn't deal with a lot of snowmobile accidents because people generally aren't allowed to drive snowmobiles in the city, but the area the man was riding in is more like county land.