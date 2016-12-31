Travel alert continues in northeast North Dakota

The alert was issued by the North Dakota Department of Transportation on Friday, and while it doesn’t mean drivers shouldn’t travel, it does mean they should take care doing so.

“(Drivers) may encounter areas of challenging winter weather driving conditions ... (and) should allow extra time to reach their destination and be alert to conditions that may make travel difficult,” according to the statement from NDDOT.

The travel alert has persisted despite the NDDOT lifting no-travel advisories in western and central North Dakota this morning.

The Grand Forks area has seen severe weather in the past month. When Blizzard Alivia swept through the Red River Valley on Dec. 6, Interstate 29 was closed, as was the case when Blizzard Blitzen moved across the state earlier this past week.