Dads reveal 'bods' on calendar to help nonprofit

Merkel is Mr. January, photographed propped on one elbow, lying on his beige family room carpet in cargo shorts behind a chess set.

Spare Key was founded in 1997 by Patsy and Robb Keech of South

St. Paul, whose son Derian was born with a genetic defect and had 11 surgeries before he died at age 2 1/2. Patsy Keech left work to care for him, and friends raised money to pay the mortgage so the family didn't lose its house. Since then, Spare Key has given housing grants to 3,100 families with children hospitalized for cancer, birth defects, chronic diseases or devastating injuries.

About a third of grants go to families, such as Merkel and his wife Elizabeth, who have premature babies. Twins Henry and Anna were born nearly three months early, just after 28 weeks.

"Spare Key let us focus on our family and the twins growing and getting better," said Merkel, who was one of the first dads to volunteer to take off his shirt for the camera and the cause.

The twins spent more than two months in neonatal intensive care at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. They were on ventilators until their lungs matured and on feeding tubes for weeks. Once a day, nurses took the twins from their incubators and placed them on Elizabeth's or Brian's chest for an hour, but if the oxygen level in the twins' blood dropped, they immediately went back to the incubator.

"That was heartbreaking," said Elizabeth Merkel, who slept most nights at the hospital. "When you couldn't even hold your kids, and yet they're telling you that the skin-to-skin contact is good for them."

Brian arranged with his employer, Thrivent Financial, to work half days from the hospital. Elizabeth's parents came from Wisconsin to care for the couple's 3-year-old daughter. Elizabeth maxed out short-term disability leave and vacation to take nearly three months off from her IT consulting job. But she needed more time off.

"You can't plan because you don't know how long they will be in the hospital," said Brian Merkel. "Would they be in there a month or many months?"

After hesitating because they didn't think they were needy enough, the Merkels applied to Spare Key at the urging of a hospital social worker. Spare Key paid their January mortgage of $1,330.

"It was a relief," said Elizabeth Merkel, taking a deep breath at her kitchen table, reliving the anxiety of a year ago. "You're under so much stress. It gives you breathing room."

"We had one less thing to worry about that month," Brian Merkel said.

The twins came home Dec. 19, 2016. Elizabeth Merkel ended up extending her paid time off by negotiating to use 2016 vacation before she earned it and went back to work in February. A year later, the twins are doing great.

"Henry is really into the building blocks," said Brian Merkel. "I build the tower, and he knocks them down."

Spare Key considers only immediate need, not income or assets. Nearly a third of recipients have household incomes of less than $40,000, but a few make more than $100,000 a year. The Merkels realize they were better able to weather their crisis than many parents. The calendar, said Brian Merkel, is a way to give back.

"I also thought it would be hilarious," he added. "I put it out on Facebook. One of my good friends said they were going to buy one. Who knows if they will actually put it up."

Brian Merkel plays with his twins Anna, left, and Henry in his Lino Lakes home Tuesday. Merkel is one of the 12 fathers featured in Spare Key's fundraising "Dadbods" calendar. The 12 dads received help paying for mortgages while caring for critically ill or injured children.

KSTP Twin Cities Live's Steve Patterson is on the cover of the 2017 Dad Bods of Spare Key Calendar.

