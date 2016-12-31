GoFundMe page set up for family of man hit by car

Mauricio Guerra of Frazee and his pregnant girlfriend Kitti McLaughlin were walking down Highway 29 when they were hit.

McLaughlin was pronounced dead at the scene and Guerra is at Sanford fighting for his life with serious injuries, he has not woke up since the accident.

The family is asking for help because they say the cost of traveling from Detroit Lakes to Fargo every day has become an extreme financial stress.

"We've been doing shifts, you know where the family comes up and stays overnight with him and then the next sister comes in and does another shift, just the expenses with the gas, food, and staying," said Keianie Moore, Mauricio's Sister.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.