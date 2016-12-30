Grand Forks rings out wettest year on record

The final numbers weren't out yet late Thursday, but Grand Forks recorded 31.7 inches of precipitation as of that day, beating out the 1944 record of 29.11 inches, National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Hopkins said. The city saw 36.7 inches of snow this calendar year, about average.

"Last winter we were down a little bit," Hopkins said of snowfall, adding "it ranks way down there. ... For the calendar year, we were slightly below average."

Grand Forks, along with almost all of North Dakota and most of northwest Minnesota, ended the year wetter than normal. As of Friday, Grand Forks' precipitation was about 12 inches above normal. Most of northeast North Dakota was at least 8 inches above normal, with parts of Walsh County coming in at least 16 inches above normal.

The constant rain plagued farmers who wanted to harvest record crops. Some in Pembina County were waiting as late as late December for soil to freeze just so they could get machinery into the fields.

Other areas were hit with hail throughout the year, particularly to the west of Grand Forks. One swath of hail annihilated some crops in July near Hatton, N.D., while another storm with 3-inch hail near Arvilla, N.D., damaged windows and homes in late August. The August storm also produced tornadoes in the Red River Valley, including one near Hillsboro, N.D., that took out a farmstead and damaged Rahr Malting Co., knocking over grain bins and ripping off the roof of a building at the facility.

The year produced some warm days, including record highs. That included Nov. 6, 9, 10 and 13, when temperatures reached 70, 66, 62 and 64, respectively.

Grand Forks never hit 100 degrees on the thermometer, and its average annual mean temperature was 44.5 degrees, making it the fifth-hottest mean temperature.

The average maximum temperature was 53.5 degrees, making it the 15th-hottest average temperature overall behind the 1975 reading of 58.1. The average minimum temperature was 35.5 degrees, the third-highest average low overall.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures crept into the region during fall and stuck around until mid-December, when a cold front pushed the thermometer toward the negative 20s. Wind chills made it feel dangerously cold.

North Dakota, including Grand Forks, likely will have colder-than-normal temperatures in January, though it's uncertain how much snow the Red River Valley could see. But colder- and wetter-than-normal conditions are likely over the next three months for northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. That trend carries into April, and though it's uncertain what temperatures summer will bring, wetter-than-normal conditions are expected for the April-May-June outlook, according to the weather service.