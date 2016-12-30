The money will be distributed to three recipients. The Lake Agassiz Regional Council, serving Traill, Steele, Cass, Ransom, Richland and Sargent counties; North Central Planning Council, serving Cavalier, Ramsey, Rolette, Benson, Eddy and Towner counties and the Spirit Lake Sioux Nation and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; and Souris Basin Planning Council, serving Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward counties. Each organization will receive $66,000.

The grants are provided by the Economic Development Administration and will be used to implement a comprehensive economic development strategy, attract investments and create jobs.