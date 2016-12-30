MARILYN HAGERTY: Goodbye 2016, hello New Year

We could remember the good and the bad that came in 2016. The UND hockey team brought home a national championship. It rained too much for some farm crops. After a beautiful fall, December bowed out with two blizzards.

And through it all there was Themis, the Goddess of Justice, standing atop the Grand Forks County Courthouse holding the scales of justice.

---

Dolores and Ralph

The years have been kind to Dolores and Ralph Stocker who were married 73 years ago in Sacred Heart Church. They went by train on their honeymoon trip to Minneapolis.

The wedding was on Dec. 28, 1943. While silver and gold wedding anniversaries are fairly common. The diamond jubilee is rare, but within reach.

The Stockers are parents of 10 daughters. All in Minnesota. And they will be planning a 73rd anniversary party when the weather is agreeable.

---

Work, bills, taxes

The week ahead brings us down to earth. It's back to school. Back to work. Back to paying bills. The wonders of the season fade into wonders about taxes, the price of snow blowers, and the wonders seen on the bathroom scales.

As the year 2016 fades away, women's basketball players will take on the team from Sacramento State on the last day of the year. At 2 p.m. today, the Betty is the place to be.

---

Joanne and Scott

Cheerful people of the week: Joanne Gaul and Scott Telle.