    Strong clipper system moves through area

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 5:31 p.m.
    Jess Gowan and Argo's footprints are the only ones on the freshly covered Greenway trail Friday afternoon after a snowfall. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)1 / 2
    Jess Gowan and her 2-year-old husky, Argo, do a 9-mile lap Friday afternoon on the Greenway. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 2 / 2

    A strong clipper system moved across the Red River Valley on Friday, delivering more snow to the northern valley and northwest Minnesota.

    The National Weather Service office in Grand Forks issued a winter weather advisory for the Cavalier and Grafton, N.D., area with snow accumulations expected to be up to 4 inches. Winds were 12 to 18 mph, and slippery roads were possible.

    The same system was expected to cover much of northwest Minnesota by afternoon with up to 5 inches of snow by midnight. The winter weather advisory extended into Minnesota, where forecasters said the heavy snow likely would reduce visibility.

    Trace amounts to up to 2 inches of snow was possible all along the U.S. Highway 2 corridor in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

