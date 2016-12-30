Strong clipper system moves through area

The National Weather Service office in Grand Forks issued a winter weather advisory for the Cavalier and Grafton, N.D., area with snow accumulations expected to be up to 4 inches. Winds were 12 to 18 mph, and slippery roads were possible.

The same system was expected to cover much of northwest Minnesota by afternoon with up to 5 inches of snow by midnight. The winter weather advisory extended into Minnesota, where forecasters said the heavy snow likely would reduce visibility.

Trace amounts to up to 2 inches of snow was possible all along the U.S. Highway 2 corridor in both North Dakota and Minnesota.