Local GOP, DFL leaders optimistic about new primary change

The new law, passed with heavy bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor-controlled Senate, means that in 2020, Minnesotans will have an entire day to vote in the nomination process.

"Minnesotans took an important step toward making it easier for eligible residents to make their voices heard in the presidential process," said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon in a press release. "Instead of just having one hour on one night to vote, Minnesotans will now have access to many of the benefits they've come to expect from the regular election process."

Simon, who testified on behalf of the legislation and had authored a presidential primary bill as a state legislator, said the primary will especially expand voting opportunities for those serving in the military, the elderly and disabled.

In 2016, Minnesota was one of 10 states to use a caucus system to determine party nominees while the other 40 states in the union held primaries.

For local Republicans and Democrats, the change is a positive one for future elections.

"I do believe that more people will come out," Beltrami County DFL Chair Steve Nelson said. "Instead of just coming in that window of a couple hours, they'll have all day to vote."

Beltrami County Republican Chair Rich Siegert expressed similar views on allowing more time in the nomination process, citing the heavy amount of turnout in 2016.

Taking place March 1, also called Super Tuesday, Beltrami County had a record 989 registered GOP caucus voters participate. The DFL side also had a large turnout, with 1,449 county voters at the caucus.

While primaries will take place in future elections, though, the caucus process will remain as part of delegation selection.

"We will still hold a caucus, that's where we'll be selecting candidates to go to the county convention," Nelson said. "Then that goes on to the state and congressional levels for the national delegates."