• Edgar Beyer Jr., 77, died Jan. 10. He taught vocational office education at Hillsboro Public Schools for 37 years but was known for his career as a coach for multiple sports. He brought home numerous championships for the Burros and was called North Dakota's winningest coach for boys basketball after winning 79 percent of his games in his 37-year coaching career. His record was 688-195.

• Glinda Crawford, 67, died Jan. 13. The former UND professor of 30 years led the way to create the Soaring Eagle Garden, a small piece of land on campus dedicated to native plants. She was known as a kindhearted environmentalist.

• Elvern Vanyo, 87, died Jan. 13. The longtime manager at Ramada Inn in Grand Forks was an organist at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, Minn., for 65 years.

• Kenneth Schmalz, a Thief River Falls City Council member, died Jan. 22. The 62-year-old was the longest-sitting member of the council, being first elected in 1993. He was known for his experience, honesty and confirming the cover-up of a police vote of no-confidence in 2014, according to media reports.

• Leon Dubourt, former mayor of Walhalla, N.D., died Jan. 23 at age 82. His business accomplishments include creating Walhalla's ethanol plant originally known as Dawn Enterprises, Walhalla Bean Co., and his instrumental part in the merger and creation of Choice Financial Group. He was mayor of Walhalla in the late 1970s, early 1980s and again from 1994 to 1998.

• Harold Bergquist, 81, died Jan. 30. The Grand Forks teacher helped develop the pre-discharge education program, which eventually became a model for other such programs across the world.

• John Birkeland, 52, died Feb. 10. The statewide support liaison for Self-Advocacy Solutions of North Dakota was instrumental in initiatives to provide equal rights to those with disabilities, being called a champion of justice.

• David Evenson, founder of Capital Resource Management, died March 7. The 56-year-old also was the longest-serving representative at Securities America, served as the youngest president of the Grand Forks Rotary Club and was a board member for Altru Health System, the Grand Forks Community Foundation and the Grand Forks Events Center Commission.

• Richard Johnson, 79, died March 11. The Cavalier County native was a teacher in Lancaster, Minn., for two years and in Grand Forks for 11 before he founded the Frost Fire Ski and Summer Resort near Walhalla, N.D.

• Arthur Greenberg, known for his part in developing south Grand Forks, died March 16 at age 81. The longtime potato farmer developed land he previously owned. He was responsible for the construction of Columbia Mall and the development of the surrounding area, including along 32nd Avenue South and near Wal-Mart.

• Elaine Blackmun, 90, died March 30. She and her husband, Doug, purchased the Grand Forks Country Club's East Grand Forks property and opened the River Bend Supper Club there. They operated the club for 41 years.

• James Gander, a former East Grand Forks leader, died April 20 at age 91. The longtime owner of Champion Tune-up and Auto Repair in Grand Forks served as an East Grand Forks City Council member for 22 years, mostly as president of the council.

• Ursula "Toni" Betting, 78, died April 9. The former chaplain at Altru Hospital was instrumental in the creation of the hospital's Infant Bereavement program, the Christmas Box "Angel of Hope" statue and building the Wings of Hope garden, giving parents who have lost children a place to help grieve and heal.

• Robert Kliner, 66, died April 24. The former Warren, Minn., mayor served the city in that capacity from 2006 to 2010. He also served on the Warren City Council for 19 years.

• Dr. William Francis Mullally, a Grand Forks dentist of more than 40 years, died May 1 at age 95. He was a former president of the North Dakota Dental Association and charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Forks.

• George Staveteig, a longtime Grand Forks area famer and former Grand Forks County commissioner, died May 10. The 85-year-old served on the County Commission from 1988 to 1992, garnering attention for an abrupt style of looking sharply at county spending and department management, including leading a campaign for an audit of county financial records that led to the resignation of County Auditor Jeanne Stinnett.

• William Hollifield Jr., 75, died May 30. For 20 years, he served as the executive director of the Red River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross in Grand Forks, growing the chapter from serving two counties to helping those in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. He led Red Cross response efforts during the 1997 flood and responded to more than 30 disasters across the nation, including the San Francisco earthquake of 1989 and the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

• Arline Schubert, 79, died June 11. The lawyer taught English and business law at UND and the University of Minnesota-Crookston. She also was an English teacher in East Grand Forks and Grafton for 18 years before becoming an assistant attorney general. She was a substitute teacher for Grand Forks schools as well.

• Joann Ewen, the mother of the Rainbow Garden between Mayville, N.D., and Portland, N.D., died June 26 at age 85. She was known as a gardening enthusiast, and for her contributions to Mayville State University and UND, and most notably the garden along N.D. Highway 200.

• Benedict Gorecki, 87, died July 9. The businessman donated $5 million to the Gorecki Alumni Center on UND's campus. He also made contributions to the College of Engineering and Mines and College of Business and Public Administration.

• Charles Fleming, a prominent Democrat in North Dakota, died July 13 at age 70. He moved to Pembina County in 1970 before being elected to the state House of Representatives, being re-elected four times. He also was George Sinner's campaign manager for governor in 1984 and eventually served as Sinner's chief of staff. He later founded the Carlisle Cereal Co., which produced Hometown Stars to honor local sports teams and athletes on cereal boxes.

• Richard "Dick" Vinger, 86, died July 23. The boys high school basketball coach won three North Dakota Class A state titles, including two for Grand Forks Central High School.

• Arman "Wayne" Anderson, 76, died July 29. He was involved heavily in local racing, serving as president of the River Cities Speedway since 1999 and co-founding the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association.

• Robert "Al" Decker, longtime co-owner and cook at Parrot's Cay, died Aug. 2 at age 62. He opened the now-closed Al's Grill and Catering.

• Gene Carr, 85, died Sept. 10. He dedicated his life to the newspaper industry in North Dakota and Minnesota, leading the North Dakota Newspaper Association for 15 years. He also owned and operated local newspapers, including the Steele County Press and Hillsboro Banner.

• Scott Swygman, the radio voice of UND sports, died Sept. 24. He co-hosted "Tim & Swyg in the Morning" on 1440 AM-The Fan and called UND games—he was best known for play-by-play broadcasting for men's and women's basketball—from 1980 to 2009. He was 59.

• Jim Adelson, 91, died Sept. 30. The regional sportscasting legend made nightly appearances on Fargo's KXJB Channel 4 for 25 years and was the voice for North Dakota State University Bison sports and UND hockey.

• David Johnson, 93, died Oct. 8. He helped make the first Polaris snowmobile in 1956 and co-founded Polaris Industries in 1954. The company is known across the country as a household name for snowmobiles, ATVs and other electric vehicles.

• J. Gordon Caldis, a longtime Grand Forks civil servant, died Oct. 15. The 96-year-old was perhaps the longest-serving lawyer in recent North Dakota history, serving in public roles and through private practice for 63 years.

• The Rev. Monsignor Wendelyn Vetter, 83, died Oct. 20. He was a Catholic priest for many churches, including in Grand Forks and Hillsboro, before being named vicar general of the Fargo Diocese. He is known for creating an internationally known program called Beginning Experience, which helps separated, divorced and widowed people overcome losses. He also in the 1980s wrote the Diocese's policy on handling sexual misconduct by priests.

• Rose Greenburg, wife of Art Greenberg, died Oct. 30 at age 87. Her husband was known for his involvement in developing south Grand Forks, but she was known for her love of animals and her vast collection of hats.

• Gary Ihry, former mayor of Hope, N.D., died Nov. 22 at age 66. He founded Ihry Insurance and Ihry Farms. He served on the City Council from 1978 to 1998, when he was first elected mayor.

• Donald Dietrich, 72, died Dec. 11. The Realtor and former state legislator who represented Grand Forks in the late 2000s was known for his passion of teaching others to hunt and was instrumental in creating women's and youth clay shooting programs for the Grand Forks Park District.

• Charles Durrenberger, a longtime Grand Forks city planner, died Dec. 12 at age 70. He worked for multiple government agencies as a planning consultant and represented Grand Forks as a member of the Red River Regional Council. He served the city for 27 years.

• Russel Sundet, 99, died Dec. 16. Known as "the hobby shop man," he opened Sundet's Toy and Hobby Shop in 1958 in

Crookston before retiring in 1980. He also was considered a local historian of Crookston and Red River Valley facts, becoming a published author. He served on many boards, including the Crookston City Council from 1969 to 1974.