Man seriously injured in head-on crash with semi
STRANDQUIST, Minn.—A Halma, Minn., man is in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Marshall County.
A 2013 Chevy pickup driven by Christopher Britten, 41, was southbound on U.S. Highway 59 about 4 miles north of Strandquist when he attempted to turn left onto Marshall County Road 27 at 6:34 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. Britten hit a northbound 2009 Volvo semi head on, the reported stated.
The semi's driver, Erdman Krahn, 57, of Mitchell, Man., was not injured, but Britten was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls and was being treated for serious injuries, according to the report released Friday morning.
No alcohol was detected on Krahn, who was wearing his seatbelt, but it's unknown if Britten, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to the report.
The pickup was totaled and the semi sustained severe damage.
Strandquist is about 30 miles northwest of Thief River Falls.