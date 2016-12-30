Man seriously injured in head-on crash with semi

The semi's driver, Erdman Krahn, 57, of Mitchell, Man., was not injured, but Britten was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls and was being treated for serious injuries, according to the report released Friday morning.

No alcohol was detected on Krahn, who was wearing his seatbelt, but it's unknown if Britten, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The pickup was totaled and the semi sustained severe damage.

Strandquist is about 30 miles northwest of Thief River Falls.