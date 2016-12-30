City staff said this week a petition to stop construction of a five-story building at the park site was valid and would go to the council after it was submitted with the minimum 3,465 signatures. Those wanting to preserve the park at 15 S. Fourth St. say it should be sold to the Grand Forks Park District for $1 rather than become the site of a $7 million commercial and residential building, a plan approved earlier by the council.

Council members will receive a report at their meeting Tuesday from Swanson, who has been researching the legality of the petition's proposals.

With the petition determined to be valid, the council must consider the proposal and submit it to voters by the next general election, June 2018, if council members decide not to adopt it.