Chet Louis Brunelle, 31, faces charges of fleeing, possession of stolen property, driving under suspension, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Grand Forks Police Department.

Police attempted to pull over a silver Ford Fusion at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday for a taillight violation when the vehicle accelerated and fled, according to a press release. Lt. Jeremy Moe told the Herald the initial stop attempt occurred in the 2900 block of 24th Avenue South.

Brunelle led officers on a chase, heading south out of town, Moe said. Because of icy road conditions police backed off and followed the car at a distance. The car spun into a ditch on Merrifield Road after the chase.

Moe said the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Brunelle has an active warrant out of Devils Lake on an assault charge, court records show.