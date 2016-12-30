Kyle Christopher White, 33, has been charged with domestic aggravated assault and interfering an emergency call, both Class C felonies.

Police were called to the 1200 block of North 47th Street Thursday on reports of a suspicious vehicle, according to an affidavit.

A woman told police she had been beaten and choked by White inside the vehicle, and that when she had tried to call for help he had removed her phone battery and then ripped down her rearview mirror in an attempt to disable the emergency OnStar system.

Officers observed the rearview mirror of the vehicle dangling by wires upon arrival. Police also reported the woman had a swollen right eye, a cut to her face and showed signs of injury to her neck.

White is a registered sex offender with a lengthy criminal history across the state, court records show. He pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in Grand Forks in 2013.