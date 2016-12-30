Minnesota family suing hoverboard dealer

In the lawsuit the Paffraths said the hoverboard was plugged in and charging in the kitchen when it started the blaze. After a preliminary investigation authorities said the hoverboard was the probable cause of the fire.

The Paffraths, in court documents, say that Trifecta Deals is responsible for the defective design and manufacture of the hoverboard and also falsely represented itself on the company’s website when it said the hoverboards sold by Trifecta Deals were safe, inspected, tested and a quality product.

Trifecta Deals has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit. In court documents filed on Thursday, Dec 29, the company is denying the allegations.

The Paffraths are demanding judgement in an amount excess of $50,000 in addition to plaintiffs costs, disbursements, attorney’s fees and any other relief the court deems just and equitable.