Altru CEO Dave Molmen told the Herald nearly all clinic operations will be available next week, but it remains unclear when the building itself will be safe for use.

The hospital, cancer center and emergency room are in separate buildings and remain open.

Employees inside the main clinic noticed a structural issue about 2:15 p.m. Thursday and alerted members of the maintenance crew. About 100 patients and just more than 100 staff members were evacuated at 2:35 p.m., Altru CFO Dwight Thompson said.

“They noticed something on the ceiling on the lower level of that main clinic, called the maintenance people, and they started to work their way up the floors and noticed some structural issues on the top, so then they needed to bring in some engineering people to evaluate the structural integrity of the building,” Thompson said.

The Grand Forks Fire Department and staff from EAPC Architects Engineers determined a 16-inch beam failed Thursday afternoon.

The main clinic was constructed in 1976, according to county records.

“It’ll probably be some time before we can analyze and determine what the cause of that failure was,” Molmen said.

Altru announced Friday morning that regular appointments will continue as scheduled in alternative locations for most departments. Patients with appointments for audiology, ENT, mammography, breast cancer and ophthalmology will have to reschedule. Molmen said those departments have large technology components that need to be relocated before services can resume next week.

“Our anticipation is that by Tuesday when we open, all services will be able to be provided,” Molmen said.

He said Altru will continue to work with EAPC to stabilize the building, and he was grateful for the quick response from the Fire Department.

“For now the focus has been on doing what we need to (do) to stabilize the structure and make sure that’s safe and making sure the patients are taken care of,” Molmen said.

Patient redirection

Patients with appointment questions can contact the regular phone lines, Altru officials said. For now, those who normally report to the main clinic are advised to report to these areas:

Wound Care: Neurology, Altru Rehabilitation Center, main level.

Nephrology: Urgent Care located at Altru Hospital.

CT Surgery: Neurology, Altru Rehabilitation Center, main level.

Cardiology: Urgent Care located at Altru Hospital.

Allergy: Truyu on DeMers Avenue.

Pediatrics: Family Medicine Center.

OB/GYN: Family Medicine Center.

Internal Medicine: Family Medicine Residency.

Infectious Disease: Family Medicine Residency.

Urology: Podiatry at Altru Professional Center.

General Surgery: Family Medicine at Altru Professional Center.

Vascular Surgery: Family Medicine at Altru Professional Center.

Pulmonology: Physiatry at Altru Rehabilitation Center.

Anticoagulation Clinic: Neurosurgery, Altru Rehabilitation Center, main level.

EKG: Prosthetics and Orthotics, Altru Rehabilitation Center, main level.