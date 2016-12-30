They say he shot man at a home at 130 North 12th Street in Breckenridge around 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

By the time police on arrived on scene, the suspect had fled.

Officers found the victim inside the house. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The victim's name and condition haven't been released. Other details, including a motive, have not been released.

If you have information, call police.