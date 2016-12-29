Who is responsible for clearing snow off sidewalks?

Grand Forks residents and business owners are responsible for clearing snow from the sidewalks, and those who do not remove snow from the sidewalks could be subject to a fine from the city.

According to city code, "the owner or occupant of any building, grounds or premises within city limits shall keep the sidewalks and approach walks adjacent to the property free from snow and ice." The city gives owners and occupants 24 hours to clean their property after a snowfall or wind storm causes snow to cover the sidewalks and approach walks.

If it's not cleared within that time, the owner could foot the bill at a rate of $1 per foot. For example, if a property has 80 feet of sidewalk to cleared, the person would be fined $80.

The city handles these situations on a complaint basis, with such complaints made through the city's website or by dialing 311 to report the location.

