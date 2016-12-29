The airplane is one of only four in the world testing the new 737 design, which is significantly quieter and more efficient than previous versions. Thursday's Boeing flight started at Boeing Field near Seattle, landed at Billings, Mont., then came to Fargo.

Innovations for the Max such as a newly designed wing tip increase fuel efficiency nearly 2 percent. Boeing says the airplane is 40 percent quieter than other single-aisle airplanes and features the new Boeing Sky Interior with larger windows and re-designed overhead bins that accommodate more carryon luggage.

Hector Field is often a destination for test pilots because of the winds.