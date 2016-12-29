Search
    Experimental Boeing 737 Max does some testing at Hector airport

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:37 p.m.
    A new Boeing 737 Max flown by Federal Aviation Administration test pilot Ed Kolano makes a crosswind takeoff Thursday, Dec. 29, at Fargo’s Hector International Airport. The airplane is one of only four in the world testing the new 737 design, which Boeing says is significantly quieter and more efficient than previous versions. Hector is often a destination for test pilots because of the winds. Photo by W. Scott Olsen / Special to The Forum2 / 2

    A new Boeing 737 Max flown by Federal Aviation Administration test pilot Ed Kolano made a crosswind landing and takeoff Thursday, Dec. 29, at Fargo's Hector International Airport.

    The airplane is one of only four in the world testing the new 737 design, which is significantly quieter and more efficient than previous versions. Thursday's Boeing flight started at Boeing Field near Seattle, landed at Billings, Mont., then came to Fargo.  

    Innovations for the Max such as a newly designed wing tip increase fuel efficiency nearly 2 percent. Boeing says the airplane is 40 percent quieter than other single-aisle airplanes and features the new Boeing Sky Interior with larger windows and re-designed overhead bins that accommodate more carryon luggage.

    Hector Field is often a destination for test pilots because of the winds.

