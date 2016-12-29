Downey won't seek new term as GOP party leader

Downey, a business consultant and former lawmaker who lives in Edina, has led the Minnesota GOP since 2013. He took over during a low point for the party: It was deeply in debt and had just been trounced in the 2012 elections. His tenure saw Republicans take over both houses of the state Legislature and the best performance by a Republican presidential candidate in Minnesota in decades, but also losses in every statewide office on the ballot in 2014.

"Compared to where we were four years ago — you could argue on life support at the time — we've made a lot of progress," said Downey, who said much of the credit should go to candidates, local Republican Party officials and Pat Shortridge, his predecessor as chair.

He said he had "no regrets" and believes Minnesota Republicans could be positioned to win big in 2018 — depending on how they use the power voters gave them Nov. 8.

"How we govern and what we do in Washington, D.C. and in St. Paul over the next 18 months will really determine whether voters give us another shot in 2018," he said.

Republicans will elect a new party chair in April. Deputy Chair Chris Fields has already filed papers to begin campaigning for the job. Outgoing Senate GOP leader David Hann is exploring a run. Downey said another person has also filed papers but declined to reveal that person's name Thursday because they have yet to make an announcement.

Downey will serve out the remainder of his term before giving way to a successor May 1.

Downey could remain politically visible after leaving his post. He's widely mentioned as a potential candidate for governor in 2018, alongside a crowded field of other Republicans such as House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, 2014 nominee Jeff Johnson and several state lawmakers.

On Thursday, Downey avoided specifically addressing the gubernatorial race.

"I'll have a chance to give a little more thought to what's next" over the next four months, said Downey, who said he has a "wide range of options, both inside and outside of the political arena."

Speaking to GOP activists in early December, Downey said the party needed to be a big tent that welcomed different GOP factions, with a particular emphasis on bringing supporters of President-elect Donald Trump into the party structure.