MCFEELY: It's time to allow Sunday booze sales in Minnesota

About the only thing Minnesotans can't do when it comes to acquiring and consuming alcohol on Sundays is buy a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine. That is where the state draws the line. No liquor sales are allowed on Sundays in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Off-sale is off limits.

If this seems a tad hypocritical, that's only because it is. The state on one hand is giving the green light to getting snockered anyway you wish, even if that means buying your cocktails in a bar. But on the other, the state won't let you buy a bottle to mix your own.

It's about time that changed. And it might, finally, when the Legislature convenes on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Once again, some legislative leaders are talking about pushing through a bill that would allow Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota. It seems to come up every session and it's failed every time it's come up. House Speaker Kurt Daudt told a gathering of reporters organized by Forum News Service that he believes the House will pass a Sunday sales bill. Daudt is a Sunday sales supporter.

The prospects in the Senate don't look quite as promising, but Gov. Mark Dayton in past years has said he'd sign Sunday sales into law if it came to his desk.

Opposition to the bill is not for the reasons you might think. It is not because of religion or morality. Like with everything else, you must follow the money.

Minnesota law allows municipalities to own and operate liquor stores as a way to generate revenue for its general fund coffers. While it's not quite the cash cow it once was, cities and small towns have benefited from the ability to be in the liquor business.

The powerful Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association has long been opposed to Sunday sales. That opposition will remain this time around.

The battle lines are easy to see, even right here in our own backyard. Rep. Ben Lien, whose district encompasses Moorhead and little else, supports Sunday sales. Sen. Kent Eken, whose district covers a wide swath of rural western Minnesota including Moorhead, is opposed.

Lien co-sponsored a pair of unsuccessful bills in 2015 that would've allowed the option of legalized Sunday sales.

"My position hasn't changed any," he said. "If a bill comes up, I would be happy to sign on and support it. I think it's important that nobody is being forced to open on Sundays. They would be allowed the option to stay closed."

Lien said he hears from business owners and consumers in Moorhead who want liquor stores to be open on Sunday. The big neighbor to the west, Fargo, allows Sunday sales so the belief is, "Why wouldn't Moorhead?" There are no city-owned liquor stores in Moorhead.

Eken hears mostly a differing opinion.

"There are a lot of municipal liquor stores in my district," said Eken, who lives on a farm near Twin Valley. "They say it would cost them more money, that the sales would not be enough to cover the increased costs. They say people don't really buy more, they just spread it out."

It's the same old, same old arguments Minnesotans have heard for years. The difference this time might be the number of new faces in St. Paul. Supporters believe there are enough freshman legislators with an open mind who will support Sunday sales.

There might be a compromise available, too. Some lawmakers, including Lien, believe the decision to allow Sunday sales could be left up to individual counties. A new law, for example, could allow Clay County (Moorhead) to allow Sunday sales and Norman County (Twin Valley) to continue to ban them.

Eken isn't on board with that, either.

"It's called a compromise, but I think once one does it, all the remaining counties will have to do it or they will lose business," Eken said.

Minnesota should pass a law allowing its citizens to buy a six-pack on Sundays. Look at it this way: If there's a day when Minnesotans might desperately need to make a beer run, it'd be on the days the Vikings play.