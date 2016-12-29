In a statement, Independent Technologies, Inc. confirmed that Ingalsbe, 67, was killed in the accident.

The company "suffered a tragic loss" when Ingalsbe died in a plane crash near his home in Spruce Creek, Florida," the statement read.

The flight originated Tuesday morning from Willmar and crashed in a residential area of Spruce Creek, located Port Orange, Fla.

"We offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to Daryl's family, friends and his family of employees," the statement said.

"We also offer sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of his very good friend, Deb Solsrud of New London, who also died in the crash."

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 2009 single-engine Epic LT plane crashed in fog just before 6 p.m. in a front yard of a fly-In community of Spruce Creek.

The plane narrowly missed two houses. No one was injured on the ground.

A relative also confirmed Thursday that Ingalsbe was piloting the plane on the night of the crash.

In July of this year Ingalsbe and Solsrud were part of a 21-day flight around the world where they flew in Ingalsbe's experimental airplane.

Solsrud is being remembered for her involvement in the New London and Spicer communities, including her volunteer work with the NL-S School District.

A statement issued Wednesday by the school district said Solsrud's "dedication to education and the betterment of our NLS community will be sorely missed."