Maidenberg was instrumental in leading both the Herald and Grand Forks during the Flood of 1997. He pushed for a downtown revival and the Greenway that so many people stroll today.

Maidenberg retired from the Herald in 2004, after 21 years at the helm and ended up in the Miami neighborhood of Coral Gables. But he couldn't kick his feet up for long. Two jobs later, he finds himself truly retired and surrounded by family in the California Bay Area.

Maidenberg served as vice president for the Knight Foundation, an organization that supports community journalism, for six years. He retired a second time in 2010, but that didn't last long either. He found himself doing community development work in Belle Glade, Fla., helping the town dependent on sugar cane diversify its economy. Maidenberg said having a bit of knowledge about the sugar industry from his time in Grand Forks helped.

He also dabbled with Everglades Restoration, which focuses on bringing back South Florida's extensive wetlands.

"It's very much water policy," Maidenberg said. "Going through the Flood of '97, I had a smattering of knowledge on water policy."

After the flood, he became more engrossed in community development.

"I think community development in many ways is part of the portfolio of the publisher," he said.

After all, if the town does well, the newspaper will, too.

Retiring for good in 2011, Maidenberg and his wife, Kitty, decided they no longer could justify living a whole continent away from sons Joe, Ted and Dan, all of whom put down roots in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"We decided it was time for the family to get together," he said.

Now 74, Maidenberg said he enjoys spending time with his six grandchildren and truly being finished with work. But his thoughts still drift back to Grand Forks, he said, and to the Herald.

He'd like to come back sometime, maybe see a hockey game.

"The family is still connected to the community, and it's still home to us in many respects," he said.