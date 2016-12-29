McCartney has been able to fill large stadiums in his career, but his May Sioux Falls show was in a more intimate venue with more than 11,000 fans, according to the Argus Leader newspaper.

It was a milestone for the event center, as well as for Chris Semrau, its assistant general manager. A UND graduate, he got his start in the industry at Grand Forks' Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Semrau worked at The Ralph as director of events, a role in which he said he booked all of the events since the facility opened. He left in 2014 for Sioux Falls, where he's also assistant general manager for the Sioux Falls Arena, Convention Center and Orpheum Theater.

"It was such a neat opportunity to open the Ralph," Semrau said this month. "When the opportunity arose here to be part of another building opening, I thought it was a good fit."

Semrau said it was exciting to go to a market that hadn't had a major facility in "many years." He also was born in Sioux Falls, although he considers Minot to be his hometown.

But it was in Grand Forks where his current career path took shape. He said he was among four initial hires made by Ralph Engelstad, the arena's benefactor and namesake, and he was involved in the process of constructing and opening the building.

Arena management wasn't what Semrau went to school to study, but he said "being a part of live entertainment has always been my No. 1 interest for a career."

Grand Forks residents also may remember Semrau as the former chairman of The Chamber of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, and he served on Altru Health System's board of directors. He also was student body president at UND.

Semrau said his experiences in Grand Forks were "imperative" to preparing him for his newer role in Sioux Falls.

"I worked for a great general manager, a highly skilled staff, and they did events at a very high level," he said. "That helps prepare you for down here, the challenges that exist."

The Premier Center, which first opened in 2014, hosted about 40 concerts in its first two years, and half of them were sellouts, Semrau said. Along with McCartney, big names such as Luke Bryan and Ed Sheeran have come through Sioux Falls.

"From a touring standpoint, it's been better than I could've imagined," Semrau said.