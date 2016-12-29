Fargo man charged with streaking, assaulting officer changes plea
FARGO - A man who police say took LSD and attacked a Fargo police officer will be changing his plea to guilty in connection with the August incident.
Police found 23-year old Jeb Black, without clothes, running down a South Fargo sidewalk.
He resisted arrest and grabbed the groin of one officer.
Police used pepper spray to restrain him.
Wednesday a Cass District judge heard plans of a plea change from Black at the end of January.