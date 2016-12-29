Search
    Fargo man charged with streaking, assaulting officer changes plea

    By Forum News Service Today at 8:40 a.m.
    FARGO - A man who police say took LSD and attacked a Fargo police officer will be changing his plea to guilty in connection with the August incident.

    Police found 23-year old Jeb Black, without clothes, running down a South Fargo sidewalk.

    He resisted arrest and grabbed the groin of one officer.

    Police used pepper spray to restrain him.

    Wednesday a Cass District judge heard plans of a plea change from Black at the end of January.

