Campus retention efforts aim to help students succeed

She hasn't been bashful about seeking out her professors or teaching assistants for extra help to make sure she mastered the course material. The nursing program at North Dakota State University is competitive, she said, and she wanted to improve her chances of acceptance and success.

"I always felt I needed a bit of extra help," she said. Feltman graduated from high school in Grafton, N.D., in a class of about 55 students, so it was always easy to get extra help from her teachers.

At NDSU, extra help has come on occasion in the form of tutors. She's also gotten a hand in writing research papers from the campus writing center at NDSU, and seeks guidance from academic advisers.

"I've used pretty much all of the services offered on campus," said Feltman, who is slated to graduate in May. "I've definitely been steered in the right direction."

Feltman is an example of efforts at NDSU aimed at helping students succeed by helping them stay on track academically. Frustrated students are more likely to quit their studies without earning a degree.

Retention rate is the percentage of a school's first-time, first-year undergraduate students who continue at that school the next year. A student who studies full time in the fall semester and remains studying in the program in the next fall semester is counted in this rate.

The retention rate is a closely watched barometer at any campus. At NDSU, the retention rate rose to 79.6 percent as of 2015, the most recent figure available, up from 76.1 percent in 2011.

"We are right in the ballpark for our peers," said Beth Ingram, NDSU's provost. A retention rate of 80 percent is considered good, she said, adding that even elite universities have some students who leave without a degree.

NDSU has set a goal of increasing its retention rate to between 83 and 85 percent, a mark Ingram expects the university will reach in several years.

"That's what we're working toward," she said. "We think we can get there in about five years or so."

Retention starts with recruiting, with a focus on attracting students who are prepared to succeed academically, Ingram said. It continues with a variety of support services, such as those Feltman has used, and culminates in helping students through career counseling.

"It really looks at the life cycle for a student," Ingram said.

These efforts aren't coddling, she said, but are intended to ensure that focused, hard-working students can succeed.

"If we've admitted a student, that student should have the opportunity to succeed at NDSU," including students with learning disabilities, Ingram said.

Prodding students to take a full course load—at least 15 credit hours per semester—also helps retention and graduation rates. NDSU has been working to increase the number of students carrying a full course load.

"I think that's a reason our graduation rate has jumped," Ingram said.

Feltman, who will graduate from NDSU in May, has found that the more involved she is in activities, the more she feels connected to the university and her fellow students. She now is using the career counseling center's services, including help with her resume and job interview coaching.