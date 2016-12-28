Documents released by the city show that petitioners, who are seeking to block commercial development at the 15 S. Fourth St. lot by forcing the city to sell it to a caretaker organization, have more than the required number signatures they need for their petition to be considered by the City Council, a development that could force a public vote on the park's future.

Adam Kemp, one of the leaders of the petition drive, said it was a positive but unsurprising development.

"It's just a formality to me. I did high school math," he said. "There's only so many that they can throw out."

The petition, first turned in Nov. 14 with more than 4,600 signatures, put on hold a development deal concluded by the City Council that same day that would have put a five-story, $7 million building with condos and retail space on the site. City staff initially rejected the petition when more than 1,500 signatures were rejected, but petitioners returned earlier this month with an additional roughly 870 signatures.

The city's decision, announced on Wednesday afternoon, certifies that the petition has met the 3,465-signature requirement. That number represents 15 percent of the ballots cast in the last gubernatorial election, the threshold in city code.

The debate over the park stretches back more than six months and has pitted development against park proponents who say that Arbor Park has special charm and historical significance as a memorial of the 1997 flood. Proponents of construction argue that the project, backed by Dakota Commercial and Development, would be an important boost for the downtown area.

Legal questions

City Attorney Howard Swanson's final opinion of the petition's language hasn't been announced and could still present serious roadblocks for park proponents. He's previously said that the petition, which seeks to either sell the land to the Grand Forks Park District or to a group named by petitioners, can't legally do the latter. Several weeks ago, he said he was still attempting to research whether a sale to the Park District is legal.

City Administrator Todd Feland said he expects an update on that research to be presented to city leaders as soon as Tuesday's City Council meeting as an information-only item, which means city leaders will not make any decisions at that time. That update will likely become publicly available when the agenda for the meeting is released at the end of the week.

If a sale to the Park District is deemed legal, City Council members are expected to send the matter to a special election for voters in the city to decide the park's future.

Swanson could not be reached for comment, but City Council President Dana Sande said that he believes the sale to the Park District will be deemed legal.

"I'm not surprised that they got enough signatures, because I believe that most of the people that are signing the petition are doing so not really knowing the ramifications of what the petition is," Sande said, arguing for the benefits redevelopment would bring.

He added that he expects city leaders could have a work session to discuss the future of the city's sales tax as soon as Jan. 9. A proposal to increase the city sales tax by 0.75 percent failed with only 44 percent of the vote on Nov. 8, but Mayor Mike Brown has asked that city leaders put it forward again in 2017, offering a sooner end date for the tax and a clearer list of projects that it would fund.

Sande has said a special election for Arbor Park would offer an obvious opportunity for that tax proposal to head back to constituents.

"I think we're going to try to get everybody together and talk about what we're going to do," Sande said.