UND Aerobatics Team claims ninth consecutive championship

In addition, four of the top five individual champion awards were claimed by members of the team.

"These results truly show the depth, determination and discipline pilots educated at the University of North Dakota display day in and day out. The unique training and experiences offered through the aerobatic flight course and our aerobatic team highlight UND's commitment to excellence," said head coach Michael Lents in a UND news release.

Patrick Mills ranked first, James Jacobson second, Alexander Volberding fourth, and Christiaan Schrimpf placed fifth overall among collegiate pilots.

Other members of the winning 2016 team include John Perillo, Nick Meyer, Michael VanderMeulen, Alex Tally, Estin Johnson, Alex Hunt and Austin Rennard.

The team has been led by Lents since 2008 and is assisted by coach Jonathan Sepulveda, safety pilots Bryan Strathdee and Mitchell Oswald and faculty adviser Joe Vacek.