Minnesota man accused of trying to burn parents to death

According to information contained in a court complaint:

Police were called to a north Moorhead apartment on Sunday afternoon regarding a disturbance.

A man and a woman told officers that their son, Payam Naderipour, had poured gasoline on them and indicated he was going to set them on fire.

The man told police he was able to dial 911 and his son ran from the apartment, got into a car and drove away.

The woman, whose clothes appeared to be soaked in gasoline, told officers that earlier in the day her son became angry about something having to do with a female acquaintance.

She said when her son asked for $10, she gave him $20 and he left briefly.

The woman said when her son returned, an argument ensued between her son and her husband and at some point she and her husband were doused with gasoline.

She said her son made a statement during the argument to the effect: "Today is your last day and you are going to die."

Police found a gasoline can containing fuel in a bathtub in the apartment.

On Monday evening, Dec. 26,, a female acquaintance of Naderipour called a Moorhead detective to say Naderipour was in her garage in Fargo and wanted to turn himself in.

Naderipour was taken to the Cass County Jail, where he talked to the Moorhead detective.

According to the court complaint, Naderipour said he hated his parents and got into an argument with them on Saturday, Dec. 24, because he believed they were lying to him about his birthdate.

He also said he believed his parents had gone into his room and went through his belongings.

Naderipour told the detective he poured gas on himself, his mother and his father and had a lighter in his hand when his parents began yelling, "Help, help."

He said at that point he left the apartment and sat outside in a car for a time before driving off.

Naderipour is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of attempted first-degree assault.