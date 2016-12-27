Under the agreement, which was approved by the commission Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, but as of Tuesday afternoon had yet to be signed by the parties, Myhre may continue to provide legal services to the city until June 30 and be paid according to the terms of his legal services agreement with the city.

The $150,000 Myhre will be paid under the agreement is to be handed out in two equal installments, with the first $75,000 payment being made before the end of the year and the second to be made within six months of the first payment.

In January, Myhre and several other city employees, including then-Police Chief Fred Thompson, filed a grievance against the former mayor of Valley City alleging a hostile and abusive work environment.

According to the wording of the agreement between the city and Myhre, the document is a severance agreement and does not constitute an admission of any matter or liability by either party.

Earlier this month, the City Commission accepted Thompson's resignation and City Administrator David Schelkoph confirmed Thompson will receive $110,000 in severance pay on Jan. 3.