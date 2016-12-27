Grand Forks Public Health Department receives $15,000 grant

The money will help the department implement a quality improvement plan and train personnel in quality improvement techniques that will help improve health in both the city of Grand Forks and the county.

The grant was made possible by the Accreditation Support Initiative, an organization funded through the Centers for Disease Control and administered by the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

Of the 85 applications submitted in 21 states, 28 were selected for funding.

"The funds will help us improve our performance, achieve our strategic goals and continue making progress to build better health outcomes for the people in our community," Grand Forks Health Department Director Debbie Swanson said in a news release.