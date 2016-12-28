Because I'm allergic to shellfish, we've modified his recipe by using a lox-style smoked salmon instead, and it is every bit as good as I imagined it would be.

Rich, creamy and elegant, this savory seafood cheesecake is the perfect dish for a New Year's Eve cocktail party or New Year's Day brunch, or for any other special occasion.

How you plan to serve a cheesecake will often dictate the type of pan used, so it's good to have this in mind before you start putting everything together.

At Sarello's, we served it in regular wedge-shaped slices as a first course, and used a traditional round springform pan.

But for cocktail parties, we cut the cheesecake into bar-sized pieces small enough to eat in a bite or two, so a 9x9x2 regular square baking pan is perfect for this purpose.

For easy removal, grease the bottom and sides of the pan with butter or cooking spray, and then cover the bottom with a layer of parchment paper.

To ensure a proper fit, place the bottom of the baking pan on the parchment paper and traced the outline with a pencil, then cut along the traced lines, placing the paper in the pan with the penciled side face down.

This simple step is an important one, even when using a springform pan, because it will save you from struggling to get your cheesecake out of its pan in one piece.

Another Sarello's executive chef, Ben Walker (who is now making beautiful food at Maxwell's in West Fargo) has mastered the art of making cheesecake, and graciously shared his tips for success with me several years ago.

In addition to preparing the baking pan, he stressed the importance of having all the ingredients at room temperature before starting, as this step nearly guarantees that the right consistency is achieved when mixed together.

Once the batter is ready, another tip from Chef Ben is to firmly tap the bottom of the mixing bowl against the counter several times to remove any air bubbles, which helps prevent the cake from cracking.

Finally, to ensure that the cheesecake is evenly cooked throughout, it must be baked in a water bath. To do this, set the cake pan in a larger pan and fill it halfway with water before placing in the oven.

For this recipe, we used a heaping cup of roughly chopped lox-style smoked salmon, about 6.5 ounces, but if you prefer to use jumbo lump crab meat you will need 12 ounces.

We buy our smoked salmon at Sam's Club and serve the leftovers with bagels for breakfast, or freeze for later use.

Jumbo lump crab meat is sold in cans and you can regularly find it in the refrigerated section of the meat and seafood department at Hornbacher's.

We are grateful to Christian and Ben for sharing their recipes and expertise with us over the past many years and hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we do. We wish you all a happy and peaceful New Year!

Savory Smoked Salmon Cheesecake

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients:

1 cup Ritz Crackers (about 40-50), crushed

3 tablespoons (1.5 ounces) melted butter

1 pound (2 8-ounce. packages) cream cheese

3 eggs

1/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons grated onion

1/4 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

2 drops Tabasco

1 heaping cup lox-style smoked salmon, roughly chopped (about 6.5 ounces) or 12 ounces jumbo lump crabmeat

Pinch of salt

Garnish options:

Crème fraiche or aioli, with microgreens, capers or chives

Fresh lingonberries

Caviar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease the bottom and sides of your baking pan and line the bottom with a layer of parchment paper; set aside.

Mix together the cracker crumbs and butter and use the mixture to line a 9x9x2-inch square pan or 9-inch springform pan. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes until golden brown on top. Set aside and let cool. Reduce the oven heat to 325 degrees.

Use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese on medium-low speed until fluffy. Add sour cream and eggs, one at a time, and mix at medium-low speed until just incorporated. Add the lemon juice, onion, Old Bay and Tabasco and mix on low speed until combined. Stir in the chopped salmon, or crabmeat, and salt.

Pour into prepared baking pan and bake for about 1 hour, or until set. Remove from oven and let cool, then refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving, or overnight for best results.

To remove, run a knife around the edge of the pan, then place a cutting board over the top and gently flip over so that the bottom side is facing up. Place another cutting board on the bottom, and gently flip over again, so that the top side is now facing up.

Use a sharp knife to cut into serving slices or bite-size bars, wiping the knife clean after each cut for smooth results. Garnish as desired.

To store:

Place in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to one week, or freeze for up to one month.