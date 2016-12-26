Interstate 90 reopens in SD, but conditions still poor
RAPID CITY, S.D. – State officials have reopened Interstate 90 in both directions from Rapid City to Vivian.
The interstate is now completely open to traffic across South Dakota, but motorists are cautioned that winter driving conditions still exist..
Icy, snow-packed roads and strong winds causing limited visibility at times are still creating very difficult travel conditions with reduced speeds along I-90, especially from Wall east.
Many “no travel advisories” are still posted in northwestern, north central and northeast parts of the state.
Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd, by downloading the SDDOT511 app or by calling 5-1-1 before heading out.