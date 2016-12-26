Twitter hack on Sony Music targets Britney Spears

The account, which has 614,000 followers, posted these now-deleted tweets.

The first read: "britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon," followed by another that tagged her official handle, "RIP @britneyspears."

"Britney is fine and well," Spears' manager Adam Leber told CNN. "There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account."

"I assume their account has been hacked," he added. "I haven't spoken to anyone... as of yet but I am certain their account was hacked."

To add confusion to the story, OurMine, the infamous hacking group who most recently targeted Netflix and Marvel's Twitter accounts, took over Sony Music Global's account to say they DIDN'T hack it and that Spears was still alive.

Their message read: "we saw a new IP logged in to the account a few minutes ago and the tweet is posted by a new IP so britney is still alive #OurMine."

Both the hacker's tweets and OurMine's have all been removed.