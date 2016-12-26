Now, we have a bit of time to think about meringue

And I think of you, my granddaughter, in Jerusalem.

Now you are spending a year with Young Adults in Global Mission. Last spring you graduated from UND. Next year you are going to law school.

I still think of you as the little girl who came to my house from Bismarck in the summertime. You went to SPA (Summer Performing Arts) in the mornings. Then you would read Harry Potter books. You would read them over and over. You would try to get me interested.

Now you are teaching English to children on the other side of the world. I keep telling myself that life will be keen in 1917. I resolve to be kind to all people, including Greg DeVillers and Doug Norby and Susie Shaft. I resolve to clean one drawer in this house each week.

Plenty of people around here go south for the winter. A neighbor left three plants in my house. He gave me rain water in gallon containers. Each Monday I am instructed to give each plant a cup of water.

The question of winter 2017 will be: Did Marilyn kill the plants?

And I have another question from a reader up at Drayton, N.D. Mary Lou Stewart who used to run the old Spinning Wheel asks: Do you know or can you ask someone about the small, round yellow drops that form on meringue?

We all know meringue is made of cream of tartar, sugar and egg whites. We wonder if anyone knows what makes the little drops.

December was so busy we couldn't think of things like that. January will be long and quiet, and it will be what we make of it. It will be time to think about meringue.

I send my love from the snow-covered plains of North Dakota to you so far away.

Try to come to Grand Forks when you get back this summer. I still have some Harry Potter books.

Your grandmother, Marilyn.