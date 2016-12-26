Interstate 29 closed from Grand Forks to Canada

As of Monday morning, Interstate 29 was shut down all the way from Grand Forks to the Canadian border, and U.S. Highway 2 was closed from Grand Forks to Minot.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation said both roadways were covered with snow and ice, and blowing and drifting snow was creating near-zero visibility and life-threatening travel conditions.

Interstate 94 was closed from state line to state line, as well as U.S. Highway 83 from Minot to Bismarck. No travel was advised on almost every other major highway in the state.