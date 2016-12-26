The Grand Forks office of the National Weather Service reported about 4 inches of snowfall in the local area with amounts increasing to the west and north.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Barrett said Northwood, N.D., located in southwest Grand Forks County, reported about 8 inches of snow. Farther north, Barrett said, Park River, N.D., came in with as much as 8 inches of snowfall, the Devils Lake area reported about 10 inches and Cando, N.D., received more than a foot.

The highest reported amount of snowfall in the region came from Starkweather, N.D., Barrett said, which was hit with about 16 inches of coverage north of Devils Lake.

As of Monday morning, Interstate 29 was shut down all the way from Grand Forks to the Canadian border, and U.S. Highway 2 was closed from Grand Forks to Minot.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation said both roadways were covered with snow and ice, and blowing and drifting snow was creating near-zero visibility and life-threatening travel conditions.

By the early afternoon, Interstate 94 remained closed from Dickinson to West Fargo. Earlier in the day, the interstate had been closed to traffic along the entire length of the state. Though the portion of roadway between the Montana border and Dickinson was reopened to traffic, the N.D. DOT cautioned the stretch was still affected by ice and compacted snow.

U.S. Highway 83 remains closed from Minot to Bismarck. No travel was advised on almost every other major highway in the state.