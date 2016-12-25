Former Herald writer Haga helps revive scholarship

The $500 scholarship, which ran out of funding last year, previously was awarded each spring to an outstanding journalism student.

Hagen—a Devils Lake native, UND alumnus, career newspaperman and former friend and co-worker of Haga at the Minneapolis Star Tribune—died of cancer in 1997 at the age of 55. After his death, family and co-workers created the namesake scholarship to honor his memory.

Haga said he learned of the scholarship fund's depletion after he was appointed to UND's scholarship committee. Once the discovery was made, he posted about it on social media and discussed the need for funds with current staffers at the Tribune. The newspaper crew soon raised $3,800 for the scholarship through a charitable book sale.

Other donors since have chipped in, boosting the fund to upward of $5,000—enough for several years of scholarships beginning this April.

"I'm looking forward to handing out an award to an aspiring journalist and saying to him or her, 'Let me tell you a few things about Bob Hagen,'" Haga said.