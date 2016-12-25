UND communication studies granted department status

Timothy Pasch, associate professor and chair of the newly minted UND Department of Communication, wrote in an email the status reflected well on the "perceived stability, scholarly rigor and institutional commitment" of communication studies at the university.

The more positive connotations of a department, Pasch wrote, should "enable increased recruitment and retention of majors in both undergraduate and graduate programs, while additionally enhancing tenure-track faculty recruitment and retention."

"Perhaps most important," he said, "large numbers of undergraduate and graduate students have indicated that earning their degrees through an academic department are more favorably viewed by potential employers, due to the enhanced perceived academic and professional prestige of a department over a program."

The latest restructuring comes after the former UND School of Communication officially was dissolved in 2009 after struggling for a number of years. After the reorganization—which campus leadership described as an administrative shift—faculty and staff were relocated to other university departments and communication studies went much as they had before.

Pasch said the attainment of department status is a "very long time" in the making. He linked the new organization of the academic unit to a sustained upswing characterized by such features as increased morale, a fresh undergraduate curriculum and new staff and faculty members.

Along with a new name, the department also might find a new home. Pasch wrote communication studies have a potential to move to the former UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences building. If that goes through, he stated, the department could have a wide range of opportunities for further improvement.

Future of journalism

Within the larger restructuring of UND communication is a renewed focus on the department's journalism track. Journalism is one of two main areas covered by the department; the other is strategic communication, which covers topics such as marketing and public relations.

Leading the charge in renewing UND journalism education is a committee made up of a range of stakeholders with full-time journalism instructional staff at its core.

Sarah Cavanah, a tenure-track assistant professor who specializes in community journalism, said the committee's work is still in its earliest stages but is driven by the concept of an industry in flux. "It's pretty clear things will change," said Cavanah of journalism's future. "How they will change and how things will shake out is up in the air, but journalism professors need to respond to that and provide educational support that kids can use in whatever the future is going to be."

While employers of the near past may have primarily based candidate searches on journalistic pillars such as familiarity with working on deadline and using AP style, Cavanah said research indicates the jobs of the future will value skillsets from graduates that "have a lot to do with adaptability, flexibility and thinking on your feet."

The journalism curriculum of tomorrow, she said, could draw both from the foundational best practices of the industry and the modern theories of audience-building and news consumption. The academics on the committee are joined by newspaper veterans including columnist and former Herald publisher and editor Mike Jacobs as well as reporter Chuck Haga, formerly of the Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Haga, now an adjunct media writing instructor at UND, describes himself as "old school." Despite his own affinity for the traditional newsroom, he said the committee's focus on keeping up with the

times is an "entirely appropriate and natural thing to be doing."

"What I care about is reporting and writing; I'm most comfortable doing that for a newspaper, but that's me," Haga said. "The world is changing and young people coming into the profession nowadays really need the ability, training and background to jump into journalism on many levels, or many platforms, as they say."

The evolution to department status is another step in a broader goal of making the communication curriculum relevant across campus, he said.

For Cavanah, the reorganization lends an "air of legitimacy" to the work being done by educators, and though the details of tomorrow's curriculums still are being hammered out, the relevance of communication is central to the cause.

"We're kind of reformulating and moving toward the future," she said. "Obviously, communication is a vital aspect of society today. Communications technology has really created the world we have now, when you think about it, so I think it's exciting."