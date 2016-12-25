Blizzard conditions pushed back to tonight

Wendi Ghassemi had come to town from Oklahoma to visit her mother for the holiday at Grand Forks' Parkwood Senior Living center. But by midday, concerns about driving across town on slippery streets had sent that plan awry.

"My mom is over there, but we couldn't get her and bring her here because we didn't want her stranded without medication and nursing care," Ghassemi said from her hotel in north Grand Forks Sunday afternoon. "But at the same time, she's looking out her window saying 'It's just fine, come and get me.'"

The snow wasn't flying yet, but Ghassemi and her daughters, Casandra and DeAndra O'Connell, residents of Minnesota and South Carolina, respectively, said they were staying close to their hotel to wait out the weather.

The women weren't the only ones wary of traveling through wintry conditions.

By nightfall, the North Dakota Department of Transportation declared the closure of Interstate 94 across most of the state—from the Montana border to Jamestown—along with the segment of North Dakota Highway 83 stretching from Minot to Bismarck. Much of the rest of the state was webbed with no-travel advisories issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Fargo area was the exception but still was under a travel alert due to icy roads.

The National Weather Service had issued public warnings earlier in the week about Christmas Day blizzard conditions, but by Sunday morning, the warning was pushed back to 5 p.m.

Originally, blizzard warnings were expected to go into effect about noon Sunday, with conditions deteriorating throughout the day in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Barrett said the timing of the blizzard was the only real change in the forecast. Weather conditions were expected to be as intense as previously stated, with potential double-digit snowfall totals and wind gusts upward of 50 mph into Monday.

"We've been having these minor adjustments to snowfall amounts, but the main idea is still for a blizzard," Barrett said. "There's no real change to what we've been saying, except for the timing."

Farther south, an ice storm watch issued for the Fargo area developed into an ice storm warning, which remained in effect until midnight Sunday.

Some parts of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks had some freezing drizzle early in the morning and later in the afternoon. As the day went on, forecasts indicated wind speed increases to about 25 mph, leading to sustained highs of 35 mph with the potential of 50-mph gusts.

The Grand Forks region also was expected to receive as much as a foot of snowfall in the storm. Farther north, the Langdon area was expected to get as much as 18 inches of snow.

By early Sunday night, Grand Forks Police Sgt. Mike Jennings said it had been a quiet day on the roadways with no requests for assistance from local motorists.

"I guess we're lucky it being the holidays— people being out and about drops significantly," Jennings said. "If nobody really had to go anywhere, I recommend they don't try."

For Amber Munoz, the prospect of slick and worsening roadways was the cause of a little nervousness.

"My husband is a truck driver, and he's out right now," she said. "They're trying to hurry up and get their loads done."

Munoz and her two children Sunday afternoon were at Hornbacher's in Grand Forks looking for last-minute buys for Christmas dinner. She said her family was in the process of moving from Park River, N.D., to Grand Forks and would stay the night in their new home to wait out the worst of the weather.

Trevor King, a visitor from Winnipeg, said the potentially heavy snow probably wouldn't change his itinerary too much. King and his family had made the trip south to spend the holiday at Canad Inns and do some shopping at area stores. In the early afternoon on Christmas Day, he was taking a break from the hotel's indoor waterpark.

Though the family originally had planned to return home Monday, King said the weather would probably push their departure back at least another day.

"We wanted to get down here before the weather hit and just see how it goes," King said. "I said to my wife, if we get snowed in at Grand Forks we can stay at a nice hotel, and what's the worst that can happen? The kids swim in the pool, we have some nice food, it'll be fun."