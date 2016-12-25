Blizzard conditions pushed back to tonight

National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Barrett said the weather conditions will be much the same with the potential for double-digit snowfall totals and wind gusts upward of 50 mph.

"We've been having these minor adjustments to snowfall amounts, but the main idea is still for a blizzard," Barrett said. "There's no real change to what we've been saying, except for the timing."

Farther south, an ice storm warning has been issued for the Fargo area and will remain in effect until midnight.

Check back for updates.