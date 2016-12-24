Victims in Brainerd prom sexual assault case share impact statements

These were some of the words written in victim impact statements read aloud Friday, Dec. 23, in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd.

The victims, who were sexually assaulted the night of the 2014 Brainerd High School prom, sat in the court gallery with family and friends. Parents and a friend read the statements during a sentencing hearing for one of the two defendants charged in the case—Travis Michael Thelen, 21, Nisswa.

Thelen and the other defendant, Ryan Mark Hall, 21, Brainerd, were charged in April 2014 with three criminal sexual conduct counts and two counts relating to sexual pornography relating to the prom case. Thelen also faced three charges of criminal sexual conduct in a second case involving a second victim.

As the defendants went through the court process, they each pleaded guilty to two of the lesser charges for their roles in activities at a rented townhome in Nisswa after prom, where nine high school students — four 18-year-old males, a 17-year-old male, three 17-year-old females and a fourth female whose age is unknown — gathered.

In the criminal complaints filed, the teenagers involved provided differing views of the case. Investigators used DNA evidence, cellphone text messages, photos and video—along with witness accounts—to detail what happened during prom night two years ago. During the night, most, if not all, of the students consumed alcohol to varying degrees, the complaint stated.

With the evidence gathered, investigators reported there was an attempt to cover up what happened that night.

The complaint was filed when a 17-year-old female victim met with the Nisswa Police Department on April 29, 2014, reporting she and possibly another female were sexually assaulted. A 10-page criminal complaint details corroborating and conflicting witness statements from those who were at the townhome the night of the alleged assaults.

In September, Thelen entered a guilty pleas to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was helpless in one case and to gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for not having sexual consent with the victim in the second case.

On Friday, Judge Earl Maus gave Thelen a stay of adjudication sentence on both cases, meaning he would be placed on probation and he could be required to serve local jail time. Thelen will be on supervised probation for up to five years and must perform 120 hours of community service. Six other charges were dropped.

A friend of one of the victims read a victim impact statement:

"This case has impacted me in many ways. I was told to kill myself by some, and death threats by others, causing me to go into severe depression. Developing depression made me feel worthless and disgusted with myself. I attempted suicide three times before I decided to get help.

After victim impact statements were read, Maus asked Thelen if he had any comments.

"I want to apologize to the victims and I will never do this again," Thelen said.

In November, Hall pleaded guilty to two of five counts—felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was helpless and felony interfering with the privacy of a minor under age 18. Three felonies were dismissed.

A plea agreement also called for a stay of adjudication sentence, five years of supervised probation and several other conditions, including 100 hours of community service and a psycho-sexual evaluation.

At the November hearing, when Judge Kristine DeMay accepted the plea agreement, she encouraged Hall to complete the conditions of the agreement prior to Friday's hearing.

By Friday's court date, though, Hall did not complete the conditions, and his attorney cited scheduling issues.

Judge Maus said court-ordered assessments must be scheduled before an appearance next week.

"There will be no excuses," Maus said. "I expect you to be here Wednesday."