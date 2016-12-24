Home is where the family is on Christmas Day

"I can do all this through him who gives me strength."

Philippians 4:12-12

BRAINERD, Minn. — The Journey North Community Church Pastor Mark Bjorlo, and his wife Elizabeth, have always felt God's strength and have a strong faith.

When Mark chose to preach his regularly scheduled night sermon July 31 at the church—just hours after watching his family's East Gull Lake home being destroyed by fire—he briefly wondered if what he had been preaching about for all these years was true.

"We've been Christians for a lot of years and I've been a pastor for a lot of years," Mark said. "We talk about how God owns everything and we are taught to be stewards or managers of his stuff and that sounds good when you are preaching; from the front end that is the right answer to the question ... but this gave us, Elizabeth and I and our family, a chance to evidence for ourselves whether it was a real belief or whether we were giving lip service to an idea and we found that we really held that as a belief and that really was a blessing, just to know we do really do believe what we are talking about ... the idea everything is God's."

The pastor appeared before the congregation that July day and the message he preached was how to deal with disappointment, a message that was planned weeks earlier. He now felt "supremely qualified" to preach this message, and when he did he did not mention how his family just lost their home and all their belongings.

"I am the most blessed homeless person and I had a deep emotional moment," Mark said. "But we are truly blessed with so many loving people. We are all OK, and even the sentimental stuff is just stuff."

Elizabeth said, "Our home is each other so we have each other ... wherever our family is, our home is."

The Bjorlos' home is with their five children: Rebekah, 21; Caleb, 20; Bethany, 15; Abigail, 11; and Gabriel, 4. The Bjorlos lost most everything they owned in the fire. After the fire, many people said to the couple "what a hardship" they must be experiencing.

"People would ask me 'how do you feel?' Mark said. "For us, we felt really blessed."

The Fire

When the fire struck, three of the children were home—Caleb, Bethany and Abigail. Mark was participating in a dunk-tank fundraiser at Heritage Assembly of God Church in Baxter and Elizabeth and Gabriel were at The Journey North.

Caleb was half asleep listening to music through his earbuds in his upstairs bedroom, when he woke up from the sounds of the smoke detectors. He looked over and saw a fire on his nightstand, where there was a candle burning next to an antique lamp with fringes. He ran to find the fire extinguisher, but couldn't find it, as his mother just threw it away two weeks earlier as it was expired and she hadn't yet bought a new one. In the meantime, Abigail approached Caleb to see what was happening and he told her to evacuate. He went back to the bedroom and by then the fire had spread into the bed and walls and was heading to the ceiling.

Caleb got out of the house as they thought no one else was home. Then the siblings realized, Bethany may be in her bedroom located in the basement.

"I was sleeping at the time of the fire," Bethany said. "I woke up to them pounding on my window. I asked them 'What's going on' ... I asked if Gabe was OK, as he usually is home, but we didn't see him."

Bethany called 911 and then called her mother. She then had confirmation that her baby brother was OK.

Elizabeth said the family had worked hard the week prior to the fire as the church had its Vacation Bible School. She had to go back to the church that Sunday and decided to bring Gabriel so the older children could sleep in and not worry about their baby brother.

"I just picked up Gabe 40 minutes before I got the call from Bethany about the fire," Elizabeth said. "God had orchestrated this. It was a good thing I got Gabe. He is one of those kids who would have ran and hid.

"At first I was like oh my ... the house is on fire, I didn't know he had a candle going in his room. I knew all the kids were OK so I was not scared. There was nothing I could do and I didn't want to go back to the house because I didn't want Gabe to watch the house burn."

Caleb and Bethany watched the house turn to ashes as Bethany said it felt like closure to her. Abigail went to a family friend's house.

Elizabeth now had to call her husband, but she didn't want to worry him, as all the children were safe. She didn't want to interrupt the dunk-tank fundraising event. She called a friend who was with Mark at the Baxter church, just as he was finishing his shift on the dunk tank. He called her back and learned their home was on fire and would most likely be a complete loss. As he drove home on his motorcycle, he saw the plumes of smoke from miles away, even from when he left the church.

"When I got to the house, Caleb was kneeling on the ground, wearing a bathrobe," Mark said. "I put my arms around him and said 'Caleb, we're Bjorlos, we don't cry over spilled milk, all be it this was one hell of a big glass of milk.' I didn't want him to feel bad. It was shocking for him. The house vanished so fast. We lived there for 13, almost 14 years and all those years of culmination of our items were gone, the scrapbooks, our high school memorabilias, our wedding albums, photos of the kids, most everything was gone."

Bethany was able to save a few special items in her bedroom as her room was the last to burn. She had a family friend retrieve her baby book and three trophies she earned from the piano festivals she participated in.

"I do this piano festival in Nisswa and I have trophies, three of them, which is a good achievement for a person my age," Bethany said. "It took me three years to get one trophy as you have to get the highest score," Bethany said. "It took me nine years to receive the highest score so a big achievement. The fourth trophy is really hard to get ... These trophies mean the world to me."

Abundance of gifts

Then a couple weeks after the fire, Mark and Elizabeth found a few more treasures that were salvaged. Mark's beer can collection he had with his grandfather that he moved from house to house and a few other items that were in the family's storage room located downstairs.

Elizabeth was dumbfounded when she found her treasure. The couple went back to the house as Elizabeth thought her pottery lamp that was sitting in their living room may have made it. It didn't, but instead she found her gratitude notebook she had made this past fall with her children.

"There was debris and rubble and charred blackness all around it, but this was sitting on top of it," Elizabeth said. "The other thing is what it was sealed to, which is amazing, my other book, my devotional book, something I was going through at the same time. The book is titled 'A Woman After God's Own Heart' and when I looked down and saw this I just smiled.

"It was like a special gift from God to me. It doesn't matter what you go through in life the trials or the hardships, that when you stay focused on God, really in any situation still be grateful to a lot and we are grateful for a lot because three of our kids were home alone and some of them were sleeping and some of them were awake, but they all got out safely. The house can be replaced, but they can't. We're so grateful God protected them."

Elizabeth said it was amazing, all the pages inside the books were gone from the fire, but the book covers were sealed together and made it through the fire.

The couple was sad as they also lost love letters they wrote to each other when they first met. However, Elizabeth said there are still pens and paper in this world, so they will just have to write new letters. Mark said his wife is right and helped him clarify that all material things are just stuff. Even the items, she got rid of years earlier.

"Years ago Elizabeth sold things I felt were important to me," Mark said. "She sold my grandfather's tackle box at a garage sale for pretty much nothing ... But now if it was still here it would have been destroyed, but instead someone else is enjoying it."

The pouring from the community made the Bjorlo family feel even more blessed.

"As I was watching my house burn down, I got a call from the golf pro at Madden's on Gull Lake," Mark said. "He said he talked to some owners at Madden's and said my family could stay there for the night. We stayed at Madden's, they were our benefactors for the first month. They were very generous to us. It was a very profound gift for us to stay in our neighborhood ... It meant the world to me."

The family then moved to a cottage at Kavanaugh's Sylvan Lake Resort where they continue to stay until their home is rebuilt. Sue Kavanaugh is Bethany's piano teacher, so Bethany was able to continue playing it, as their piano burned.

"Sometimes you don't realize how many people care about you," Elizabeth said. "We were surrounded and supported by so many in our moment of need. We have such an incredible faith community we are a part of ... It's hard not to feel blessed."

Bethany said the next day people were bringing the family clothes to wear, toys and food.

This Christmas, the Bjorlos will not be able to spend Christmas at the house they have lived in for the past 13-14 years. However, they are OK with that.

"We will be spending Christmas together and that is what is important," Elizabeth said. "We're keeping Christmas simple this year as we don't have a lot of space ... I am looking forward to get back to all of our traditions next year."

Elizabeth said she purchased five stockings when she was a 20-year-old, not knowing how many children she would have. Now those stockings are gone, but she has purchased new ones that are being hung with care until they are in their new home.

The Bjorlos are rebuilding their home, which will be the same blueprint of their original house, with a few modifications. They hired Dan Veith, who was planning to retire, but decided to complete one more project. The house is expected to be done in next May.

"This was one more blessing," Elizabeth said of having Veith rebuilt their home. "I told him 'You thought God was preparing you for retirement' because he was finishing up everything so he could retire, but I told him I think he was clearing your schedule for such a time like this to help us."