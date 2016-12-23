Grand Forks-area Community Foundation director to resign

"I always planned to resign in 2017 when my daughter finished high school," she wrote in an email to the Herald, adding the "timing was right. I want to develop my private consulting business, and right now there are plenty of opportunities to do so, so I am taking the leap."

She said she will continue to be involved with the foundation in a consulting role as the organization transitions to new leadership. She added she is committed to the organization and knows the transition will take some time.

"I want donors and the public to be assured there will be a smooth transition to the new leadership," she said.

The Community Foundation became a nonprofit in 1998, with the goal of promoting "private giving for the public good," according to its mission statement.

Mishler, who has been the executive director for eight years, touted her role in raising nearly $9 million for Choice Health and Fitness Center and her work with NV360, a community engagement project meant to assess what matters to residents and how to improve the city to attract others. The project resulted in a $200,000 Bush Foundation Innovation grant.

During her tenure, "the Community Foundation has grown from $3.2 million in assets to more than $10 million, providing more $5 million in grants and distributions, as well increased the number of Funds from 45 to over 100," her email stated.

She said she will miss working with donors and volunteers.